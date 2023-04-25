Birch Capital Management LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.30. 183,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,314. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.