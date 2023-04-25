Birch Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 541,886 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

