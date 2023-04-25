Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.23. 873,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $461.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.37 and a 200 day moving average of $506.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

