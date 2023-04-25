Birch Capital Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,847,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.18. 496,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.