Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Birch Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.85. 275,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,255. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

