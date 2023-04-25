Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. Black Hills accounts for 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Black Hills worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 178,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.