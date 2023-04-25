Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Lowered to $70.50

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $70.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackstone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 443.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.