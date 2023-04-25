BMO Capital Markets Increases Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $90.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEGN. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of LEGN opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.99 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,415,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,422,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $32,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

