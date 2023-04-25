BMO Capital Markets Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $299.44.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $281.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.86. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

