BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE ZUT traded up 0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 23.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is 22.85. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of 21.39 and a 1 year high of 27.71.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.