BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

TSE ZUT traded up 0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is 22.85. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of 21.39 and a twelve month high of 27.71.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.