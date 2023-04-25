BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZWH traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.83. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.75 and a 52-week high of C$23.05.

