Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Declares Dividend of $2.39

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.3854 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.
Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.6 %
BDNNY stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.
