Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Declares Dividend of $2.39

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.3854 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.6 %

BDNNY stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on BDNNY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Boliden AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Handelsbanken raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nordea Equity Research cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.