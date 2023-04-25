Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,708.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,679.69 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,721.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,551.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking will post 127.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

