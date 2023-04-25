Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.14-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13. Boston Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.79-1.81 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.30. 2,398,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $126.26.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.