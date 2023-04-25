Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003201 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $70.33 million and $1.19 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

