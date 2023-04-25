Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.77. Braskem shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 228,595 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
- PepsiCo Bubbles To All-Time High, More to Come
- 12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.