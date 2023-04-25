Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.77. Braskem shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 228,595 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

Braskem Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.