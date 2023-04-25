Bricktown Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 703,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,438,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 2,444,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,374,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

