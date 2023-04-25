Bricktown Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,250 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bricktown Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,771,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJH stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.42. 161,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

