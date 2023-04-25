Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price at $12.13

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Aemetis Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.18. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
