Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price at $12.13

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.18. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aemetis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 18.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

