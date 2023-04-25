Brokerages Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT at $173.88

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

American Express Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $160.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.91. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $184.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

