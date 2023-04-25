Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target at $7.70

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 124,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 263,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of YPF opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

