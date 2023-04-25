Brokers Set Expectations for GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

GFL stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,532 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,688,000 after buying an additional 442,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

