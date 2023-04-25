Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.85

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 1314751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 2,048.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 93,880 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.