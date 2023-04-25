Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Down to $212.98

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $212.98, but opened at $200.60. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $198.55, with a volume of 1,430,661 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.