California BanCorp (CALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 23.54%.
California BanCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $26.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
California BanCorp Company Profile
California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California BanCorp (CALB)
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Why Legend Biotech Stock Is Having Its Best Month Yet
Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.