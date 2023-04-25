California BanCorp (CALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 23.54%.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.