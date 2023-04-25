Canadian Utilities (CU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

CU stock opened at C$39.14 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.24 and a one year high of C$41.94. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.93.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

