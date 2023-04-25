Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Canadian Utilities and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE CU opened at C$39.14 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.24 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.51.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.25512 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.89%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

