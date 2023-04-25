Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €30.62 ($34.02) and last traded at €30.54 ($33.93). Approximately 45,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.42 ($33.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COK has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($57.78) price target on Cancom in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.78) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($45.56) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($48.89) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.