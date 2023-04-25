Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,418 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $266,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $228.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.74.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

