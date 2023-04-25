Cantillon Capital Management LLC Purchases 152,796 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 4.20% of Armstrong World Industries worth $131,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

