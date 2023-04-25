Cantillon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,342 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $232,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.72. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,795,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,844 shares of company stock worth $12,023,574 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

