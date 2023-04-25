Cantillon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417,270 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,313 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Applied Materials worth $332,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after buying an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after buying an additional 1,099,462 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

AMAT stock opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.