Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.