Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 2,451 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

