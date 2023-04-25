Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.44

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 142459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $870.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $51.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

