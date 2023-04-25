CashBackPro (CBP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,212.72

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and $3,212.72 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00028156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020578 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,384.95 or 1.00007195 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.47388805 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

