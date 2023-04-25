Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0515

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $563.58 million and $12.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00339652 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,667,333,761 coins and its circulating supply is 10,952,930,871 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,665,555,457 with 10,951,261,454 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04973606 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $11,926,408.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.