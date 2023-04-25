CBET Token One Day Volume Reaches $0.76 (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CBET Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00338845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.