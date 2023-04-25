Celer Network (CELR) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $162.78 million and $29.16 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

