Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.5-$146.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.15 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

Centene Stock Up 3.9 %

CNC traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.31. 1,226,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,622. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

