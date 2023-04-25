Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Up to $67.66

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.66, but opened at $69.22. Centene shares last traded at $70.31, with a volume of 1,226,071 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after buying an additional 332,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Centene by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,578,000 after buying an additional 179,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.