Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on May 15th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

