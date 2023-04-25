China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 3.7 %
CHNR stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.