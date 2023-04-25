Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.15

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 7802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 661.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 53,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

