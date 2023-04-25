Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,014,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,099,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

