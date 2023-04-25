Citigroup Increases Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $22.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FOR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NYSE FOR opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $895.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.62. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Forestar Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Forestar Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

