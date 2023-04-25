Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 212,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 999,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Clean Air Metals Stock Up 14.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property that consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project, which consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

