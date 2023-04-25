CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Makes New $13.92 Million Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,000. XPeng makes up approximately 1.8% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 137.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,247,774. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About XPeng

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.