Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COKE traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.28. 1,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.